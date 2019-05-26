|
Bahling, Wanda Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 90. Preceded in death by her husband Donald, her son Jeffrey and her four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her daughter Fay Marie (Stanley) Horak, son's Ronald Bahling, Robert (Mary) Bahling and her daughter-in-law Peggy Bahling. Grandmother to Jason, Laura, Shana, Jessica, Jennifer, Jack, Emily and Luke. Great-grandmother to Evelyn and Lorelei. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, special thanks to niece Diane and grand-niece Melonie for their loving care and support. Memorial visitation at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church (4611 S Kirkwood Ave, Cudahy) on Wednesday, May 29 from 4 to 5 PM with a Memorial Mass at 5 PM. The family wishes to thank Harbor Village for the outstanding care they provided. In lieu of flowers, any donations in Wanda's name can be made to Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee or Project Concern of St. Francis/Cudahy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019