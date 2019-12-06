Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Nye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Marie Nye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Marie Nye Notice
Wanda Marie Nye

Menomonee Falls - (nee White) Passed away on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Lowell Jr. Loving stepmom of Jonathan (Erin) Nye. Cherished grandma of Joelle and Corrie. Dear sister of Linda (Joe) Connerton and Carol (Jim) Polinski. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home- Menomonee Falls. Please see full obit on our website.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline