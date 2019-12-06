|
Wanda Marie Nye
Menomonee Falls - (nee White) Passed away on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Lowell Jr. Loving stepmom of Jonathan (Erin) Nye. Cherished grandma of Joelle and Corrie. Dear sister of Linda (Joe) Connerton and Carol (Jim) Polinski. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home- Menomonee Falls. Please see full obit on our website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019