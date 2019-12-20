|
Wanda Richards-Miller
Wanda Richards-Miller was born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas on June 13, 1952 to Hairl and Naomi (Floyd) Richards. She became an angel ancestor on December 16, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin surrounded by the people she loves.
Wanda migrated to Milwaukee with her mother as a toddler and began excelling as a student from an early age, eventually receiving an EOP scholarship to Marquette University where she earned both Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees in Communicative Disorders with a minor in Education in 1975. She also held an Administrative Leadership License Supervisory in Special Education and was in the process of completing her PhD.
Wanda spent the following decades building a family and a career as an educator, working in Milwaukee Public Schools first as a speech pathologist and later as a special education supervisor. Wanda was also the Milwaukee "affiliate of one" to NBASLH.
After marrying Johnny Miller in 1977, the couple had three children — Tiffany, Michele and Tyrone — who also excelled in school thanks to Wanda's focus on the importance of education and the time she spent reading to and teaching them at home. Wanda enjoyed dancing, old school music (especially Atomic Dog by George Clinton), traveling overseas to places like Paris and Russia, spending time with family and friends, looking fresh, and drinking coffee served just like she liked her men. Black.
Wanda is preceded by her father, Hairl Richards; her mother-in-law, Paris France Miller; her father-in-law, Troy Lee Miller; and her "BMW" best friend, Marsha Blake. In addition to her husband and children mentioned above, Wanda is survived by her mother, Naomi (Floyd) Richards; her grandsons, Kweli and Treshaun Miller; her daughter-in-law, Katie Mullen-Miller; the third member of "BMW", Barbara Bracey; and many more family and friends.
The viewing will be held on Saturday, December 28th from 11am-1pm at The New Pitts Mortuary (2031 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI, 53206). A celebration of life party will follow; details will be available at the viewing. In lieu of flowers, the Miller family suggests donations to Cynthia's Breast Cancer Giving Circle either online at cbcgc.org or via check (made out to CBCGC, Inc.) mailed to: Cynthia's Breast Cancer Giving Circle, Inc., PO Box 76083, Milwaukee, WI, 53216.
Jambo Hello. Have a great Obama Day. BMW always.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019