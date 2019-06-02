Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Simon, Wanda V. Of Brookfield, passed away May 30, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife for 59 years of the late Robert. Loving mother of Jon and James. Grandmother of Jacob. Wanda graduated from Carroll College in 1954, where she met her husband, Bob. She taught elementary grades in LaCrosse, West Salem and Waukesha public schools for 30 years. Wanda and Bob enjoyed many winter months at their condo in Ft. Myers, Florida. Private services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
