Rev. Warren A. Granke
Menomonee Falls - Of Menomonee Falls. Went Home to be with the Lord on September 26,2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Erick (Kristy), Heidi (Lance) Miller and Kirsten (Cesar) Lemus. Proud grandpa of Sara, Larissa (Griffin), Leo, Thomas, James, Timothy, Sofia, Maxwell, Luciana and Vincent. Dear great grandpa of Nevaeh. Further survived by his Umberger Cousins other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be Thursday October 1 from 3-6PM at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way Menomonee Falls. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED. Funeral Service will be held privately for the family with burial at Sunnyside Cemetery. THE LINK for the live viewing of the Service will be available at www.grace-connect.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Rev. Warren was Pastor Emeritus at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, a church he served as Senior Pastor for 22 years. He also was Past President of the Menomonee Falls Rotary Club and The Menomonee Falls Historical Society