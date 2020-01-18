Services
Friedens Evangelical Church
454 N Milwaukee St
Port Washington, WI 53074
1924 - 2019
Warren Albert Grady Notice
Warren Albert Grady

Former Port Washington, Three Lakes and Baraboo resident, the Honorable Judge Warren A. Grady passed away peacefully, with family at his side, in Baraboo, Wisconsin on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 95.

Born March 3, 1924, Warren was the second of seven children born to Albert and Ethel (Blessing) Grady of Port Washington, Wisconsin. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1942

Warren enlisted in the Navy on July 1, 1943. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant, serving in the Pacific Fleet during WWII. He retired from the Navy on July 2, 1946. Committed to furthering his education, he graduated with a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. in 1947 and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1951.

He married Phyllis Witzlib of Port Washington in 1951. Together they raised 8 children. Warren served his church, community and state with distinction.

Warren was elected City Attorney in Port Washington in April 1952, and his first of four terms in the Wisconsin State Legislature in November 1952. During the 1957 session of the State Assembly, he was chosen to be Majority Floor Leader. In 1962, he was elected Judge in Ozaukee County. Well-respected, he was re-elected to multiple terms, serving 32 years, the longest judicial tenure for any Ozaukee County Judge. He was active in Friedens Church, was a scout leader and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor a scout leader can achieve.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his six siblings and his eldest son, Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving wife, of 68 years, Phyllis(Witzlib), daughter-in-law Sandy (Jeffrey); son, Kevin(Nancy); daughter, Susan(Mark) Voll; daughter, Kim(Allan) Geisthardt; son, Thomas(Deona); daughter, Karen(Dave) Stigen; son, Derek; and son, Michael(Dawn). He is further survived by his seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Church, 454 N. Milwaukee, St. Port Washington. Family will welcome attenders beginning at 9:00 a.m. Guest are invited to join the family for a luncheon at the church, after the service.

If desired, memorials may be directed to Friedens Evangelical Church in Port Washington, WI or Wisconsin Special Olympics

Complete obituary at www.grassefs.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
