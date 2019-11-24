|
Warren D. Johnson
Hartland - Departed this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Age 83. Dear husband of Rosetta (nee Sorrles). Loving step-dad of Elijah, Maryam, Fard, and AJ. Cousin of Carl Butts. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Warren proudly served in the US Army. He was later a member of the Monches Fish and Game Club, the American Legion Post 294, and an avid Packers fan. He will be missed by those at Ox and Cats Sports Bar and Grill in Hartland.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019