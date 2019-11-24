Services
Services

Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Warren D. Johnson

Warren D. Johnson Notice
Warren D. Johnson

Hartland - Departed this life on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Age 83. Dear husband of Rosetta (nee Sorrles). Loving step-dad of Elijah, Maryam, Fard, and AJ. Cousin of Carl Butts. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 10-11AM. Service at 11AM. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Warren proudly served in the US Army. He was later a member of the Monches Fish and Game Club, the American Legion Post 294, and an avid Packers fan. He will be missed by those at Ox and Cats Sports Bar and Grill in Hartland.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019
