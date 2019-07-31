|
|
Schmidt, Warren D Entered eternal life peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Carolyn (nee Schultz) parents, Alvin and Elsie Schmidt, and sisters, Joanne (Gus) Azinger and Truine Slotke. Survived by his brother Phillip (Dorothy) Schmidt, children Lynn (Peter) Horn, Jeff, and Steve (Dawn) Schmidt. Grandfather of Casey, Anthony, Nathan, Jordan, Ryan and Erynn. Warren is survived by numerous other relatives and friends. Army veteran with service from 1952-1954. Funeral Services - Saturday, August 10 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2664 N. 68th Street, Wauwatosa. Visitation from 1pm-3pm with service to follow at 3pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019