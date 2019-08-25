Services
McCarthy, Warren E. Of Mukwonago. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 18, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving husband of 47 years to Susan (nee Suchowski). Beloved father of Shannon (Nick Wember), Colleen (Scott) Trevino, Kara, and Sean (Laurie). Proud and loving grandpa of 6 grandchildren. Further survived by his brothers, a sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday August 31, 2019 from 10:00AM until 12:45PM. Memorial Service followed by Military Honors at 1:00PM. Memorials to the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care Mukwonago deeply appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
