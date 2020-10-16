Warren J. Biel
Ixonia - Warren J. Biel, age 62, of Ixonia, passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his hunting grounds in Plainfield, WI. He was born October 21, 1957 in Milwaukee, to Donald and Jean (nee Reske) Biel.
He grew up in Milwaukee and Stone Bank, Wisconsin, working at D and H Industries in Oconomowoc. He loved to hunt and fish, and being outdoors and enjoying nature. Early in his life, Warren struggled with alcoholism, eventually accepting the help that his family offered him. Through his recovery, he changed his life, became a faithful, loving Christian, who extended his help and love to others facing similar struggles.
Warren is survived by his siblings, Russell (Kathy nee Rosine) and Tina (Keith) Biel-Crum; two nephews, Michael Siegman and Andrew (Dautie nee Kraun) Siegman; one aunt, Margie Reske; and many other cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Siegman, and his parents.
A Celebration of Warren's Life will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated.