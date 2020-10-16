1/1
Warren J. Biel
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren J. Biel

Ixonia - Warren J. Biel, age 62, of Ixonia, passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his hunting grounds in Plainfield, WI. He was born October 21, 1957 in Milwaukee, to Donald and Jean (nee Reske) Biel.

He grew up in Milwaukee and Stone Bank, Wisconsin, working at D and H Industries in Oconomowoc. He loved to hunt and fish, and being outdoors and enjoying nature. Early in his life, Warren struggled with alcoholism, eventually accepting the help that his family offered him. Through his recovery, he changed his life, became a faithful, loving Christian, who extended his help and love to others facing similar struggles.

Warren is survived by his siblings, Russell (Kathy nee Rosine) and Tina (Keith) Biel-Crum; two nephews, Michael Siegman and Andrew (Dautie nee Kraun) Siegman; one aunt, Margie Reske; and many other cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Siegman, and his parents.

A Celebration of Warren's Life will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pagenkopf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved