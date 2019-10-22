|
Warren Schall K9IZV
Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 at the age of 72. Warren was a loving husband and best friend to Debra (nee Arps).
He was preceded in death by his brother Keith Schall, and survived by sisters-in-law Larryetta Schall, Sherry Wollenzien and Dawn Wollenzien; son-in-law to Kathleen Wagner-Banach and Barbara Arps; and loving uncle to Becca and Sam Wollenzien.
Warren was an active amateur radio operator since 1962, a hobby he loved throughout his life. He welcomed new hams into the hobby and was a mentor to many. Warren was a great ambassador for amateur radio. If you did not have a ham radio license, he would encourage you to get one. Warren was active in the Milwaukee Repeater Club, where he served as an officer for many years. He was an active member of the Amateur Radio Emergency Service, American Radio Relay League, Milwaukee Radio Amateur Club and many other local radio clubs. Warren was always the first to volunteer for public service events, such as the MACC Fund bike ride, severe weather spotting, emergency preparedness drills and numerous other community events.
Warren was a graduate of Cornell University, where he received his degree in electrical engineering. He was a long-time employee and engineer at Magnetek and retired from DyneSystems in 2017.
Warren was a lifelong member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist of Whitefish Bay. He was active and assisted the church in many ways, serving as president for a few years and playing piano in the Sunday School for decades.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to either the Milwaukee Repeater Club or St. Matthias Catholic Church.
Visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH 9306 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee, Saturday October 26th 10 AM- 11:45 AM. Funeral Service 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019