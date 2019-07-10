|
Lehman, Warren Thomas Warren T. Lehman, "Bud", age 81, passed away Sunday July 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Huljak), his son Scott (Kathy) and daughter Carrie (Chris) Carrillo, grandchildren; Alexandra Lehman, Dylan, Tanner (Larissa), Isabelle, Cole, Braden and Danica Carrillo, siblings; Carole Lehman, Virginia (Dave) Sturm, James "Jim" Lehman, Linda (the late Steve) Styop, Michelle (the late Rick) Ditch, Jeanette (the late Ralph) Thurman, Maureen Lehman and Jean (Dennis) Garvin, brother-in-law Ken (the late Meni) Huljak, sister-in-law Julie (Jim) Owens other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen (the late Dave) Kekesi. Warren attended Washington High School, served in the US Army, and later retired from General Motors after 45 years of service. A Funeral Service for Warren will be held at 6:00pm on Friday July 12th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend). Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-6:00pm. Followed by full Military Honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019