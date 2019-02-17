Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Warren W. Babler


Babler, Warren W. Age 93, born to Eternal Life on February 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Gene (Dottie), James (Clarice), and Buelah (Jack) Raymond. Survived by and dearly loved by numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Warren was a WWII US Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient. He graduated from MUHS and Chicago Art Institute and was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Pewaukee. Please see the Harder Funeral Home website for further details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
