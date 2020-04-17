|
|
Wayde Peroceschi
Town of Vernon - Wayde Peroceschi, age 61, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 after a hard fought battle with leukemia. Born in Milwaukee and resident of Town of Vernon, son of Robert and Dorothy Peroceschi.
He is the loving husband of Jane Peroceschi (Dodd). Wayde is further survived by many family members; sister, Sue (Mark) Jaskolski, brother-In-law, Richard (Marilyn) Dodd, sister-In-law, Joanna (Henry) Schwebach and Judith (James) Mills, nieces, Jenny (Mike) Lowney, Shannon (Craig) Bald, Jamie (JJ) Krenz, Alex (Shawn) Kelly, nephews, Ian Mills, Seth Mills and Richard Schwebach, life-long friend, Michael Agnello,and additional loving family and friends.
Preceded in death by father-In-law, Arthur Dodd and mother-In-law, Marie Dodd.
Wayde was an animal lover and cared not only for his beloved dog, Homer but also his dog, Blu and cat, Jimmy. His love was apparent with all of the injured and stray animals that he took in to his home and cared for.
His wife, Jane, would like to thank the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and a special thank you to Dr. Mohammad and the ProHealth Onconology Clinic.
In accordance to Wayde's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020