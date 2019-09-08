|
Wayne A. Halverson
- - Passed to Eternal Life Tuesday, September 3, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Dawn (nee Barker). Dear father of Wayne, Debbie and Sandra. Cherished grandfather of Corey, Jared, Kelly, Brandon, Cody, Devan, Alex, Ryan and Justin. Great-grandfather of Caden, Cole, Jett, Dawson, Kelsey and Kadyn. Brother of Audrey (Sid) Kailler, Nancy (the late Cole) and MaryLou Wagner. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church (2500 S. 68th St.) 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 12noon. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Wayne enjoyed dinners at the Senior Center and helping serve others.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019