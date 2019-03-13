Services
Wayne A. Knutson

Wayne A. Knutson Notice
Knutson, Wayne A. Passed away March 7, 2019 age 61. Beloved son of the late Roland and Elizabeth Knutson. Dear brother of Mark (Sandy), Doug (Susan) and Brian (Jan). Uncle of Paul (Alissa) Knutson, Kim Knutson, Brook (John) Kracik, Kristina (Jon) Klotz and Kyle Knutson. Also survived by one great-niece, three great-nephews, longtime friend Mike Barton, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Saturday March 16, from 10 AM - 12 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha ( 4 blocks south of I-94 on the corner of J and JJ), with Memorial Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waukesha County Humane Society are suggested. To receive this obit/ directions, text 1838285 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
