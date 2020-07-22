Wayne Bardele

Wayne BardeleMilwaukee - Passed from this life July 18, 2020. He is survived by Rena (nee Pavia), his beloved wife of 65 years, treasured sons Kurt and Neal and daughter-in-law Linda, and cherished granddaughter Nicolette. He is preceded in death by his brother Glenn and is survived by sister-in-law Lillian. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He also valued dear neighbors, his parish community and former colleagues from his 37-year career with IBM.Visitation will be at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 3970 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee, 53222, on Friday, 7/24/20, 10-11am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. It was important to Wayne that the safety of attendees be ensured. Please observe the parish's pandemic protocol of social distancing and wearing a mask. It was also important to Wayne that any gifts be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, his parish home for over 60 years. Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.