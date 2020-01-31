|
|
Wayne C. Aschauer
Germantown, WI. - Wayne C. Aschauer Age 79 years, of Germantown. Found peace and eternal life on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Verna (nee Wackman). Loving father of Jeffrey (Mary) and Cheryl (David) Baum. Proud grandpa of Melanie, Curtis, Madalynne and Antonio. Great grandpa of Xavier, Asher, Vivian and Caleb. Brother of Karen Bartz. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, Feb. 6 at the funeral home from 9 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020