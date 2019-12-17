Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Wayne C. Hall

Wayne C. Hall Notice
Wayne C. Hall

Milwaukee - Left us suddenly on Sunday, December 15, 2019, age 87 years. Loving husband of the late Lois (nee Nelson). Dear father of Greg (Donna Armstrong) Larson, the late Judy (Ken) Szymczak and the late Ron (Kathy) Larson. Special friend of Shirley Weyenberg. Father-in-law of Gloria Gross. Further survived by grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, other family, friends. and his k9 Pal, Sparky.

Wayne was a retiree of Badger Die Casting, a Milwaukee Brewer fan and an overall sports enthusiast. Wayne was also a US Navy veteran serving on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War and recently traveled to Washington DC on the Stars and Stripes Flight with other Korean War veterans.

Memorial Visitation on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019, 11:00AM-1:00 PM. Memorial Services and military honors. at 1:00 PM. If desired, memorials to the Kelly Senior Center in Cudahy.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
