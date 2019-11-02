|
Wayne Demmer
Butler - Of Butler, was born to eternal life at the age of 75 on Nov. 1st. Son of Warren & Esther Demmer of Milw. and brother to the late Cheryle Mauer - Hultz. Survived by special friends Ryon & Brenda Kunert, Steve Kaphingst of West Bend and many other long time friends.
Wayne was a member of Custer High School class of '63 and also a lifetime music lover being a part of 3 bands; The Bel Aires, Kruzen and the The Late Show with WP Michaels. Celebration of Wayne's life will take place Nov. 16th, 1PM - 5PM at 3630 Larkfield Dr. West Bend, WI. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2019