Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
3630 Larkfield Dr.
West Bend, WI
Butler - Of Butler, was born to eternal life at the age of 75 on Nov. 1st. Son of Warren & Esther Demmer of Milw. and brother to the late Cheryle Mauer - Hultz. Survived by special friends Ryon & Brenda Kunert, Steve Kaphingst of West Bend and many other long time friends.

Wayne was a member of Custer High School class of '63 and also a lifetime music lover being a part of 3 bands; The Bel Aires, Kruzen and the The Late Show with WP Michaels. Celebration of Wayne's life will take place Nov. 16th, 1PM - 5PM at 3630 Larkfield Dr. West Bend, WI. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2019
