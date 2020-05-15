Wayne DurisWayne Duris, 83, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, left his mortal shell to be with the Lord on May 5th, 2020. He slipped away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his wife, along with his childern, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne loved music—it was the rhythm of his life. Wayne was a man of deep faith and a devoted family man. Although he came from little, he was extremely generous and kind. Above all else, he loved his wife of nearly 62 years, Margaret, with his whole heart.Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.Due to these uncertain times, no funeral service is planned as of yet. Notifications will be forthcoming for a celebration of life event at a later date.