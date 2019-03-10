|
Dzierzewski, Wayne E. Found his peace March 4th, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving father of Jill (Philip) Kelly and his four-legged best friend Boss. Cherished son of Ervin (the late Delores) Dzierzewski. A memorial visitation will be held Friday March 15th 2019 from 9:30am-11am at ST GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH (3160 S 63rd St, Milwaukee) with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am. Wayne enjoyed spending time traveling, cheering on the Wisconsin teams, and golfing. Music and attending concerts were another passion. His wit and charm lit up every room. He will be deeply missed and was loved by so many.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019