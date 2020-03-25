Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
New Berlin - Born to eternal life March 24, 2020 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon of 63 years. Beloved dad of Cynthia (Michael) Pierce-Woyach, Sue (Rich) Machmueller, the late Jeff Pierce, and Patrick (Julie) Pierce. Proud grandpa of Sarah, Daniel, Allison (Andrew), Colleen, Kayla, Travis, and Spencer. Grampi of Hailey, Jack, and Harriet. Dear brother of Joanne Haufschild. Preceded in death by his brother, Raymond. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Special thanks and deep gratitude to the caring staff of Heritage at Deer Creek. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
