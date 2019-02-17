|
Schroeder, Wayne E. Passed to Eternal Life, Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Age 86 years. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Jenewein) for almost 49 years. Loving dad of Hans Schroeder. Dear brother of Gary (Cynthia) Schroeder. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Audrey (nee Rue) Schroeder and sister Marilyn and brother-in-law Gordon Zastrow. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church (S89 W22970 Maple Avenue, Big Bend) 10:30AM with Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Wayne was a retired employee of US Bank. He was instrumental in the building of Stoney Creek Adult Community in Muskego and served in various capacities at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Christ Lutheran Church. Wayne was a charter member of Dretzka Park Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ Lutheran Church, AngelsGrace Hospice or the are appreciated. The family wishes to thank the Town of Waukesha's EMT's, the Physicians at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and the Nurses on 4NW and especially the Caregivers at AngelsGrace Hospice for the compassionate care Wayne received during his final hours. A special thanks also to Pastor Jim Naumann who ministered to Wayne's special needs.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019