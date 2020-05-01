Wayne F. Geoffrey
West Allis WI - Was welcomed into his Lord's arms, on April 30, 2020 after a long illness at age 77. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn, loving children, Suzanne and Brian (Rhonda) and special grandchildren, Elizabeth and Timothy. Also survived by his sisters, Carol and Jean and many other relatives and friends. He will be missed by his caring companion, Vivian, his dog. Thanks to Vitas Hospice for their care and support. A celebration of Wayne's life will take place when it is safe to gather again! Private burial.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
