Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
W240 N6145 Maple Ave
Sussex, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
W240 N6145 Maple Ave
Sussex, WI
Loose, Wayne F. Born into Eternal Life on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Age 87 years. Beloved husband of Pat (nee Haubner-Bower) and the late Betty Lou (nee Porte). Dear father of Debra (Ronald) Deerr, Vicky Colosimo, David (Renee) Loose, Linda (Robert) Losiniecki and Diane (Robert) Rowe. Grandpa of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Jackie (the late John) Prochnow and the late Gary (the late Pat) Loose. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Wayne was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of the Greater Milwaukee Brittany Club and an avid Fisherman and Hunter. Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019, at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, W240 N6145 Maple Ave., Sussex, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
