Wayne F. Wilcox


1937 - 2020
Wayne F. Wilcox Notice
Wayne F. Wilcox

January 7, 1937 to March 5, 2020. Born to George and Florence (Foster) WIlcox in Cornell, WI. Preceded in death by Gail Blanchard and granddaughter Jennifer. Survived by his daughters Terry (Jay) Lunsford and Diann (Roberto) Wilcox-Alonso. Loving grandpa to Bradley (Angela), Shelby, Bobby, Mandy and his great-granddaughter Ashley. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Private memorial service to be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
