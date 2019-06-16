Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Delo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne H. Delo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Wayne H. Delo Notice
Delo, Wayne H. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Age 77 years. Beloved brother of the late Norman (Jeannie), LaVonne (Jim) Craw, Milton (Gail), Ron (Susan), and the late Don (the late Noli). Preceded in death by his parents Linda and Victor Delo. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also loved by other family and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3-5 PM. Memorial Service 5 PM. Wayne was a retired employee of Allen-Bradley. He loved hunting and fishing with his family, bowling and time spent at Pickerel Lake.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline