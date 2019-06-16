|
Delo, Wayne H. Thursday, June 13, 2019. Age 77 years. Beloved brother of the late Norman (Jeannie), LaVonne (Jim) Craw, Milton (Gail), Ron (Susan), and the late Don (the late Noli). Preceded in death by his parents Linda and Victor Delo. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also loved by other family and friends. Memorial visitation at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3-5 PM. Memorial Service 5 PM. Wayne was a retired employee of Allen-Bradley. He loved hunting and fishing with his family, bowling and time spent at Pickerel Lake.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019