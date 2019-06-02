|
Hader, Wayne K. Wayne K. Hader, 86, of the town of Delafield, WI, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 surrounded by his wife and family. Wayne was born to the late Harvey and Hilda Hader on September 22, 1932. He was raised in Milwaukee, WI and graduated from Washington High School (class of '51). As a young man, Wayne delivered newspapers to his neighbors, and it was on the paper route that Wayne gained his entrepreneurial spirt and love of business. In true Wayne fashion, he worked his way up the ladder and finished his paper career as the Station Captain for the Milwaukee Journal. He later followed his passion in business coursework and related fields at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Wayne and Margaret (Haught) married on March 28, 1953. After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Wayne and Margaret settled in Brookfield, WI where they raised four daughters. Hader Industries, Inc. was founded by Wayne's late father, Harvey, in 1951. Wayne and his brother, James, took part in the family business shortly thereafter. Over the next forty years, four subsidiaries followed. Until the time of his death, Wayne was the company President and CEO. Wayne employed not only family members, but very dedicated employees in his hydraulic repair and metal manufacturing businesses. Throughout his time, he instilled his core values in the daily business operations. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Margaret and four daughters: Deborah Hader, Lynn (David) Werner, Cheryl (David) Wikel, and Christine (Dennis) Smith. Wayne leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren: Rebecca (Patrick) Bennett, David Werner, Benjamin Wikel, Randall (Emily) Smith, Abigail (Stanley) Tucker, Emily Wikel, LCpl Mitchell Selas USMC, and Matthew Wikel. He is also remembered by his sister, Donna (David) Scheidegger and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Hilda Hader, his brother, James Hader, and his sister, Sharon Finger. The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to all the physicians, nurses, and staff who facilitated his care at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Their care and empathy towards Wayne was very much appreciated. Family, friends, co-workers, and others whose lives he touched are invited to join the family to reminisce and celebrate Wayne's life. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI from 3:30pm - 6:00pm. The Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI at 10:30am. In honor of Wayne's innate sense of fashion, guests are invited to wear something colorful and bright in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community United Methodist Church Elm Grove (www.communityum.com), Kathy's House (www.kathys-house.org), and the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (www. wilson-center.com/donate).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019