Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr
237 North Moreland Blvd.
Waukesha, WI 53188
Wayne L. Johnson Notice
Waukesha - Of Waukesha, passed away on Mon., Oct. 21, 2019. Wayne will be sadly missed by his sons, Stephen (Alice) Johnson and Mark (Debbie) Johnson; grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Kathleen Wilson; sister-in-law, Jeanne Horan; other relatives and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; daughter, Patricia Jens; grandson, Jacob Johnson; brother, Robert (Mae) Johnson; sister, June (Russell) Johnson; and in-laws, Mary Katherine (Gene) Huffman and Ray Horan. The visitation for Wayne will be held on Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the 11:30AM memorial service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306; https://tunnel2towers.org/donate/.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
