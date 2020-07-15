1/1
Wayne Lloyd "Chris" Christensen Jr.
Glendale - Passed away on July 3rd, 2020 at the age of 77. Cherished father of Samantha (Jason Berndt) Christensen and loving grandfather of Alexander Berndt. Further survived by his dear friend, Dennis Manly, and his former wife, Melinda Boucek. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Jeanne Christensen (nee Palma) and Wayne Lloyd Christensen, Sr. and fond uncles Joe and Frank Palma.

Wayne held a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Art and Secondary Education from Carroll College and a Master of Art degree from Tufts University and Marquette University. He taught theatre at Brandeis University and Carroll College between 1967 and 1982. Between 1983 and 1991, he resided in Boca Grande, FL where he became a restauranteur, obtained his real estate license, and became a watercolor artist. He returned home to Milwaukee in 1991 where he continued to paint and property manage. No memorial will be held at this time due to Covid-19. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the charity of your choice appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
