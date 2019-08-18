|
|
Prohaska, Wayne M. Age 69. Is now walking on the streets of gold with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 13, 2019. Loving husband of Kathleen (nee Jardas) for 48 years. Beloved dad of Lori (Cory) Spankowski and Lindy (Mark) Lecher. Proud grandfather of Rodolfo and Tenlei. Dear brother of the late Gary (Debbie) Prohaska. Further survived by cherished family members and friends. Wayne worked for Roundys for 26 years and he was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local 200. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held Wednesday, August 21st, 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, Eagles' Nest Christian Church, 14485 W. Hampton Rd, Brookfield. Memorial service at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019