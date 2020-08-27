1/1
Wayne Manyen
Wayne Manyen

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Age 60. Loving husband of Eileen Sommers-Manyen. Devoted dad of Jason (Sarah), Nicholas (Cori), and Joseph (Amanda). Passionate grandpa of Aidan, Morrigan, and Finnley. He will missed by his beloved canine companion Bailey. Loving brother of Shane (Michele) Manyen, Bob (Rosa) Manyen, and Sandra Dewey. He will also be missed by a host of extended family, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, August 30, 2020 4-8 PM. Trisagion 7 PM. Funeral Service at STS. CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 2160 N Wauwatosa Ave, Milwaukee, Monday, August 31, 2020, 11AM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at St. Luke's Hospital who cared for him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Cancer Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
AUG
30
Service
07:00 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
STS. CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
