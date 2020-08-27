Wayne Manyen
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Age 60. Loving husband of Eileen Sommers-Manyen. Devoted dad of Jason (Sarah), Nicholas (Cori), and Joseph (Amanda). Passionate grandpa of Aidan, Morrigan, and Finnley. He will missed by his beloved canine companion Bailey. Loving brother of Shane (Michele) Manyen, Bob (Rosa) Manyen, and Sandra Dewey. He will also be missed by a host of extended family, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday, August 30, 2020 4-8 PM. Trisagion 7 PM. Funeral Service at STS. CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 2160 N Wauwatosa Ave, Milwaukee, Monday, August 31, 2020, 11AM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at St. Luke's Hospital who cared for him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to American Cancer Society
.