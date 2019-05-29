Services
Wayne Matz
Matz, Wayne Born to Eternal Life on May 25, 2019 age 87 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth (nee Mehlhorn). Survived by his dear children Kyle (Debby) and Brett (Kathy). Grandfather to Jessica (Dan) Elliott and Danny (fiance Sarah Hahn); Joseph and Tim Matz. Great-grandfather of Noah and Aurora. Brother to Shirley (Norman) Block, James (Arlene) Matz, Garry (Etola) Matz, and Ronald (Doris) Matz. Brother-in-law to Patsy (Al) Mazemke and brother in law to Jane Mehlhorn. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Wayne worked for Evinrude for over 35 years. Visitation will be held at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (8080 N. 47th St. Brown Deer, WI 53223) on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12Noon - 2pm with Services at 2:00pm. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Paul's Church in Wayne's name appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
