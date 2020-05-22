Wayne MoenMilwaukee - Wayne Elwood Moen, of Milwaukee, WI died on May 20, 2020, age 85.Born in LaCrosse, WI, the son of Nora (Johnson) Moen and Reuben Earl Moen. Wayne graduated from Lincoln High School, Milwaukee in 1952. He served in the US Army for two years starting in 1956 and that same year married Laverne Ignatowski. His career with Walgreens spanned 39 years. Loving husband of Laverne. Dear brother of Lou Jane Moen Warner, Reuben N. Moen and the late Barton S. Moen, and Donna Moen Terrones.