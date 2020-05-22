Wayne Moen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Moen

Milwaukee - Wayne Elwood Moen, of Milwaukee, WI died on May 20, 2020, age 85.

Born in LaCrosse, WI, the son of Nora (Johnson) Moen and Reuben Earl Moen. Wayne graduated from Lincoln High School, Milwaukee in 1952. He served in the US Army for two years starting in 1956 and that same year married Laverne Ignatowski. His career with Walgreens spanned 39 years. Loving husband of Laverne. Dear brother of Lou Jane Moen Warner, Reuben N. Moen and the late Barton S. Moen, and Donna Moen Terrones.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Informed Choice
2247 South 108th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 327-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved