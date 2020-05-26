Wayne R. Koehler
1927 - 2020
Wayne R. Koehler

Oconomowoc - Wayne R. Koehler, 93, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 20, 2020. Wayne was born on March 15, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he grew up with his sister, Marlene. He graduated from Custer High School and, in the same year, entered the U.S. Army, where he was assigned to the military police stationed in Naples, Italy. After completing his military duty, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a bachelor's degree in teaching. He also met his future wife, Emily Louise Forster, there. Wayne then taught industrial arts at Lahainaluna High School in Maui, Hawaii. Returning to Wisconsin, he married Emmy Lou in Ashland and graduated with a master's degree in education from Purdue University. After graduation, he started a career as Training Coordinator for the City of Milwaukee in 1958 retiring in 1987. He also was elected as President of the American Society of Training and Development — Wisconsin Chapter. Wayne was an active mason and served as Worshipful Master at his local Lodge. In addition, he was an avid sailor and maintained a boat on Lake Michigan. During retirement, he traveled the world extensively with his wife and worked part-time as a blacksmith at Old World Wisconsin. Wayne is survived by his two sons, Robert and Konrad, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Norma, and his wife, Emmy Lou, in 2015. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
