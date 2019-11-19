|
|
Wayne R. Rusch
Jackson - November 18, 2019, age 93 years. Reunited with his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Janet (nee Neitzel). Dear father of Debra Liska, Brian (Renee) Rusch, Mark Rusch and Pam (Chuck) Bohachek. Grandfather of Jessica (Jeremiah) Johnson, Chad Rusch, Christopher Liska, Ashley Rusch, Travis Rusch, Tyler Bohachek and the late Samantha Bohachek. Great-grandfather of Alex and Asher. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5327 W. Washington Blvd., on Thursday, November 21 from 10:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Wayne was a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church for over 65 years. The family would like to thank the staff at Jackson Crossings for their loving care. Memorials to the church or a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019