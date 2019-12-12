Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI
Wayne Radtke


1933 - 2019
Wayne Radtke Notice
Wayne Radtke

Muskego - Found peace December 12, 2019 at age 86. He was born on September 16, 1933 to Lester and Esther Radtke. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marie Radtke. Amazing father to Dean Radtke and Terri (Dan) Fitzpatrick. Loving grandfather to Mathew Gasparek, Amber Radtke, Megan (Brent) Lumpkin and Brett Radtke. Great grandfather to Parker and Cooper Lumpkin. Wayne is further survived by his brother Gale (Donna) Radtke of Fox Lake, WI. Dear uncle of Marvin Radtke of Appleton and Dawn (Scott) Stiemsma of Randolph, WI.

Funeral services will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home-Westwood Chapel on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 8:30 and go until time of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
jsonline