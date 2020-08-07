Wayne Roger Jahns
Milwaukee - Wayne Roger Jahns, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 20, 1932, passed away at his home in Morristown, NJ on July 24, 2020 from natural causes. He leaves behind his three children and ten grandchildren. He is predeceased by Betty, his wife of 52 years.
He was graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1955 and went on to earn an MBA at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management in 1958. He had a long career on Wall Street as a bond salesman with firms including Weeden & Co and Kemper Securities. He retired in 1996.
Wayne was an accomplished athlete playing college football and excelling at tennis, squash and golf in his later life. Wayne attended Church regularly, most recently at Renaissance Church in Summit, NJ and was a supporter of many charitable organizations. He spent several years as an officer in the United States Army stationed at Fort Benning, GA during the Korean War. Wayne was a devoted husband and father and a pillar in his community.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Friday, August 14th at 5pm EST. Details can be found at www.rememberingwaynejahns.com
where a permanent memorial site has been set up to honor Wayne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Squam Lakes Conservation Society (https://www.squamslandtrust.org/donate/
).