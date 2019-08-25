Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Wayne "Skip" Semandel

Wayne "Skip" Semandel Notice
Semandel, Wayne "Skip" Passed away, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at age 76. Beloved husband to the late Bonnie Joy Semandel for 53 years. Proud father of Kurt (Jodi) and Troy Semandel. Loving grandpa to Luc, Alec and Jacques Semandel. Great grandpa of Cedric. Dear brother of Mary Faith (Kenny) Frederick. Skip is further survived by other family, friends and hockey family. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3 pm until time of service at 6 pm at Max Sass Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: Youth Hockey Helpers Foundation P.O. Box 210062 Milwaukee, WI 53221. "Hard and Smart."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
