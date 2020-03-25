|
Wayne Sigler
Wayne C. Sigler, 77, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Adelaide Place. He was born on October 31, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI the son of the late Willard and Elizabeth Sigler (nee Forester).
Wayne is survived by his cousin, Jerold (Edith) Hinz and many other relatives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene.
Cremation has taken place and a private burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020