Wayne T. Becker
Greendale - Passed away suddenly on December 9, 2019 at the age of 59 years. Beloved husband of Tammy Becker (nee Rudoll). Loving father of Bradley (Ashley) Becker, and Ryan (Kelly) Becker. Proud Papa of Jack, Paisley, and Harper. Dear brother of Nadine (Dale Warpinski) Becker, and Warren Becker. Dear son-in-law of Gene and Helen Rudoll. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Shirley Becker. Best friend of his fur baby Rocket. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Friday, December 13, from 11:00AM - 1:45PM at the funeral home chapel. Funeral service at 1:45PM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019