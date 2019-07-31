|
Bittner, Fr. Wayne W. Father Wayne served as a Priest for 55 years and on July 28, 2019 he entered the fullness of Eternal Life at the age of 81 years. Beloved son of the late Walter and Estelle (Birkhauser) Bittner. Father Wayne cherished his faith family and friends. Loving brother to Diane Schmitt and the late Clarence Schmitt. Proud Uncle to: Linda Stoecker, Robert (Colleen) Schmitt and Lori Bottoni. Devoted Great Uncle to: Justin, Sarah, Joshua, Amanda, Amber, Daniel and Nicholas. Father Wayne will be remembered by other relatives, friends and former parishioners. Father's priestly ministry gave witness at Saint Theresa and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Milwaukee and at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (August 2, 2019) at 6:30 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 115 Plymouth St. Plymouth, WI 53073. Father Bernard Sippel will officiate and private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Visitation will take place on Friday (August 2) from 2:30-6:00 P.M. at the SUCHON FUNERAL HOME, 1317 State Rd. 67, Plymouth, WI 53073, with Mass to follow at 6:30 P.M. at CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Father Wayne's name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019