Wayne W. Sedgwick
1934 - 2020
Wayne W. Sedgwick

Menomonee Falls - Sgt. Major Wayne Walter Sedgwick age 86

3/31/34-8/12/20

Wayne is free from his brave battle with dementia. "Oh what a beautiful morning! Oh what a beautiful day!"

Adored Husband of Barbara for 67 years. Loving Dad to Robin (Jennie), Roxanne (Red), Ross (Pat), Bambi (Al), Grant (Susan), Kim and Shawn. Proud of his 16 Grandkids, 15 great Grandkids, and 1 Great, Great Grandchild. Brother to Donald (Carol). Predeceased by parents Sidney and Elsie and Sister Audrey. Wayne loved his Country and was a proud 41 year member of the Army National Guard.

Visitation on Friday August 21 from 10-12 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church: W156 N7149 Pilgrim Rd., Menomonee Falls. Service at noon. Burial with military honors Sunnyside cemetery.. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or The Alzheimer's Association appreciated








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
