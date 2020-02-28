Services
Wayne Wilson, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa, WI from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church with Rev. Traci Maass officiating. Burial will be in the West Wiota Cemetery in Gratiot Township following the memorial service. A visitation will be held at Wiota Lutheran Church in the village of Wiota (6682 State Rd 78, South Wayne, WI 53587) on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com



