Wayne Wilson
Wayne Wilson, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Luther Manor in Wauwatosa, WI from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church with Rev. Traci Maass officiating. Burial will be in the West Wiota Cemetery in Gratiot Township following the memorial service. A visitation will be held at Wiota Lutheran Church in the village of Wiota (6682 State Rd 78, South Wayne, WI 53587) on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020