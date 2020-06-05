Wendy Ann Mazur
(née Roubik). Passed away May 30, 2020 at the age of 79 years. She was born in Milwaukee in 1940 to George and Lillian Roubik. Wendy was the devoted wife of Stefan (Steve) Mazur for 49 years, mother to their five children, Duane, Colleen, Laurel, Peter, and Thomas, mother-in-law to Lukas Longoria and Shannon Palmer, and grandmother to James Mazur. She is further survived by her brother Michael and sisters Judith and Mary. Preceded in death by her brothers Gerald, David, and Rudolph, and sisters Margaret and Kathleen.
A graduate of Mercy High School, Wendy also attended Alverno College later in life. After a long career at Firstar/US Bank, she worked at Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. For many years, Wendy was an active member of Saint Vincent de Paul parish in Milwaukee, and later Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton parish in New Berlin. Wendy was a compassionate, caring soul who brought happiness to everyone around her. Her children returned all the love she gave them, and they were a source of joy to her throughout her life. Wendy suffered from Lewy body dementia, a horrible disease that affected both her memory and mobility. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Katie Hausmann, along with the nurses Aretha, Gladys, and Natalie, and the aides Natalie and Regina for the excellent care they gave her. Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org.
Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 AM at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CHURCH (12700 W. Howard Av, New Berlin) (Please Wear a Mask) followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM which will be private for the family due to the limitations imposed by the pandemic. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 4, 2020.