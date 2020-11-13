Wendy E. MomoiBig Bend - Age 41. Passed away on November 5th after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Greg. Loving mother of Madylin and Violet. Cherished daughter of Robert and Cheryl Robran. Treasured sister of Jennifer (Brian) Klemko and Carey Rausch (Tom Jochims). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Wendy had a passion for nature's beauty. She loved flowers and the art of landscaping. She was employed with Landworks for 20+ years. What she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her eternal optimism. Service information is pending. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family towards her children's college fund are appreciated.