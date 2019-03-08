Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Englander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Englander

Notice Condolences Flowers

Wendy Englander Notice
Englander, Wendy Wendy Englander of Milwaukee passed away peacefully surrounded by her sisters on March 6, 2019 at age 50. Preceded in death by her mother Ann Englander Berkman. Treasured daughter of Dr. James (Carole) Englander. Beloved sister of Caryn Englander (Richard Bollow), Janice Englander Katz (Jeffrey Katz), Linda Englander Mills (Clive Mills). Dear niece of Shelby Lozoff (Joan) and Penny Hirsch (Maurice Ehrlich). Cherished aunt of Michael Bollow (Jillian), Brian Bollow (Lisa), Jessica Bollow and Stephanie Bollow; Joshua Katz and Justin Katz; Evan Mills (Jessica), Adam Mills and Ryan Mills; and great-aunt of Allison, William and Brandon Bollow; Ethan and Delaney Mills. Wendy was a sparkling ray of sunshine in a world full of rainbows who brought joy and humor to all whose lives she touched. Full of warmth and compassion, she raised the spirits of everyone who crossed her path. Her beautiful soul will be missed each and every day. Funeral services 10 AM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at The Chapel, 3601 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood. Interment to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now