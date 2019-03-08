|
Englander, Wendy Wendy Englander of Milwaukee passed away peacefully surrounded by her sisters on March 6, 2019 at age 50. Preceded in death by her mother Ann Englander Berkman. Treasured daughter of Dr. James (Carole) Englander. Beloved sister of Caryn Englander (Richard Bollow), Janice Englander Katz (Jeffrey Katz), Linda Englander Mills (Clive Mills). Dear niece of Shelby Lozoff (Joan) and Penny Hirsch (Maurice Ehrlich). Cherished aunt of Michael Bollow (Jillian), Brian Bollow (Lisa), Jessica Bollow and Stephanie Bollow; Joshua Katz and Justin Katz; Evan Mills (Jessica), Adam Mills and Ryan Mills; and great-aunt of Allison, William and Brandon Bollow; Ethan and Delaney Mills. Wendy was a sparkling ray of sunshine in a world full of rainbows who brought joy and humor to all whose lives she touched. Full of warmth and compassion, she raised the spirits of everyone who crossed her path. Her beautiful soul will be missed each and every day. Funeral services 10 AM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at The Chapel, 3601 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood. Interment to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019