Wendy Meisenheimer Kelley

Kelley, Wendy Meisenheimer July 11, 1965 - July 31, 2019. Age 54 years. Beautiful daughter of Elliott and Claire Meisenheimer of Bayside, WI. Loving mother of Britny (Ethan) Sherer and Samantha Kelley. Caring sister of Holly Gomoll of Oregon, WI and Scott (Susan) Meisenheimer of Edina, MN. Special grandmother of Olivia and Mia Sherer. Further survived by nephew Josh Gomoll and nieces Sarah and Tatum Meisenheimer. Family will greet friends Sunday August 4 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, WI 53092. Wendy worked relentlessly for Vitas Healthcare as a dedicated hospice caregiver. She will generously continue to benefit the lives of others through organ donation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the www.online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org in memory of Wendy Kelley appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2019
