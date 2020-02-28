Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of Flowers
Brookfield, WI
Werner Frank Scheerenberger


1930 - 2020
Werner Frank Scheerenberger Notice
Werner Frank Scheerenberger

Fort Myers, FL - Werner Frank Scheerenberger 89 passed away peaceful February 5, 2020. He was born March 1, 1930 and was looking forward to his 90th birthday. He is survived by his wife Marlene, 3 children and extended family. He was a loving husband and father. He always had a positive outlook on life. Werner retired as President of Ready metal at 65 and then moved to Fort Myers, Florida where he lived out his retirement. Memorial will be held 3/14/20 at 11am Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of Flowers, Brookfield, WI.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
